Gold smuggling under hair wigs at chennai airport

The customs department officials arrested three persons who tried to Gold Smuggling Under Hair Wigs of more than 1 kg of gold at Chennai airport. They were caught after their hairstyles looked suspicious. ‘Golden Hair‘. Identified as Magroob Akbarali, a resident of Ramanathapuram, and Zubair Hassan Rafiyutheen, a resident of Chennai, both landed at the airport from Dubai on Sunday.

The officials revealed that Magroob Akbarali (39) of Ramanathapuram and Zubair Hassan Rafiyutheen (26) of Chennai were intercepted at the exit since their hairstyles looked suspicious. After a thorough examination, the officials found that they wore wigs and had partly tonsured heads. Two gold paste packets weighing 698 grams were found concealed under their wigs.

Watch Gold Smuggling Under Hair Wigs Video:

Custom department arrested three persons who tried to smuggle more than 1 kg of gold by hiding it under their wig at Chennai airport. They were caught after their hairstyles looked suspicious. ‘Golden Hair’. pic.twitter.com/mji3jZj9kt — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) March 21, 2021

On Friday, Syed Ahamedulla (22) of Ramanathapuram, Santhosh Selvam (33) of Salem, and Abdullah (35) of Chennai were also arrested for concealing gold in their wigs when they landed from Dubai and Sharjah. A total of 5.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.53 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 24 lakh has been seized by the authorities on Sunday. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.