GoAir to connect Hyderabad with direct flight to Maldives from Feb 11

Hyderabad: GoAir launched a maiden direct flight connecting Hyderabad with Male. Effective February 11, the airline will operate a direct service four times a week-Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday between Hyderabad and Male. This new route will be serviced by the airline’s Airbus A320 neo aircraft.

Kaushik Khona, CEO, GoAir, said, “Passengers traveling from Hyderabad will now have convenient additional options to travel to Male, thus making their travel experience enjoyable and comfortable.” On the occasion of the launch of this new route, GoAir has announced a return introductory fare of Rs 16,882 for passengers traveling on the Hyderabad – Male sector.

