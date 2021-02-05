Home Telangana GHMC plans to hold breast cancer screening camp for sanitary workers
Coinciding with World Cancer Day, the Serilingampally zone of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to conduct a breast cancer screening camp for its women’s sanitary workers. There are over 18,550 sanitary workers in the municipal corporation of whom nearly 40 percent constitute women workers. In the camp, Serilingampally zone officials aim to get at least 3000 workers screened and extend further treatment accordingly based on the reports.

Doctors and experts have been insisting on early detection as one of the key factors in cancer treatment and the screening camp was aimed to help the workers in early detection, said an official from GHMC.

Most of these workers lack awareness about cancer and in many cases, they cannot afford tests for early detection due to financial constraints. The camp is being planned in association with a company under its corporate social responsibility initiative and the screening will be done for free, the official said. During the camp, apart from breast cancer screening, other health aspects, like hypertension, diabetes, eye care, etc will also be checked.

