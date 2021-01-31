Blue Check Homes: “Now You can apparently Get a Verified Blue Badge Crest on your Home lets people outside know that you’re an authentic public figure. To receive the blue check crest, there must be someone authentic and notable actively living in the house.”

The concept came from entrepreneur Danielle Baskin, who was inspired to make the blue tick crest after she noticed that a lot of San Francisco homes have a particular plastic shield on the front of their house. A couple of people in the comments thought that the modern-day version of this would be a blue tick.

If You Really want to Get A Verified Blue Badge Crest on your Home then visit the Blue Check Homes website and All you have to do is start an application with links to all your social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, etc.). At the moment it seems to just be an idea, but Danielle Baskin is keen on making it a reality.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Homeowners who are prominent executives, thought leaders, influencers, authors, and journalists who represent prominent organizations, including companies, brands, non-profit organizations, and media organizations. Homeowners who own entertainment companies, such as film studios, TV networks, and music entities as well as homeowners with public-facing roles associated with their productions. Applicants need proof of homeownership and their status will be assessed on a case by case basis.