Tollywood actress Geethanjali Files Case For Uploading Her Pictures In Dating Apps, The complaint registered with Hyderabad cyber crime police as her pictures were found in dating apps. In an exclusive interview, she stated that her photos were downloaded from Google and uploaded on dating apps. “I came to know about the use of my Pictures by dating apps through a common friend,” she mentioned.

The actress Geethanjali Thasya urged organizers of dating apps to remove her pictures if they erroneously using them. However, Geethanjali Thasya has warned to take legal action if images were uploaded on dating apps deliberately. The cybercrime cops began a probe on her complaint.

