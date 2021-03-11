Gaali Sampath Movie Review and Rating (3/5) Hit or Flop Talk

Gaali Sampath Movie Review: Ace director Anil Ravipudi has turned producer with Gaali Sampath Starring Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu Lovely Singh, Sathya, Tanikella Bharani in leading roles hits the cinema halls today (11/03/2021). Gaali Sampath Movie is Directed by Anish Krishna, Anil Ravipudi also took the responsibility of supervising the direction department for this movie. Let’s see Gaali Sampath Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk Below:

Gaali Sampath Movie Story:

Gaali Sampath (Rajendra Prasad) lives with his son Soori (Sree Vishnu) in a picturesque village in Araku. He gets the prefix ‘Gaali’ since he is mute and can only produce air while speaking due to an accident that changed his life forever. Gaali Sampath is passionate about acting. In a dramatic turn of events, Gaali Sampath’s passion disrupts his son’s dream to own a truck and also spoils his love life. This leads to the separation of the father-son duo after Gaali Sampath faces the biggest challenge of his life. how they reunite with each other in the end is all about.

Gaali Sampath is Rajendra Prasad’s one-man show, actor particularly displays his experience in the mime scene. Hero Sree Vishnu does well in the role of a son whose dreams are broken due to his father. He was pretty good at showcasing his helplessness and his emotional bonding with his father in several crucial scenes.

If the first half disappoints, the second half does not fare well either. When Gaali Sampath falls in a well and struggles to survive, we expect the plot to take a somber turn. But the narrative runs the other way, crashing our expectations. Even when he is trying to survive in the well, the makers seem to be trying to serve some laughs. The climax scene where Gaali Sampath overcomes his biggest fear and challenge with the help of rain which he hates for wrecking his life is good.

Gaali Sampath Movie Verdict:

Gaali Sampath is Rajendra Prasad’s one-man show, actor particularly displays his experience in the mime scene. The overall feel, the hilarious comedy, the emotional depth in the characters make it a must-watch film.