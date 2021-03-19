Home Entertainment Gaali Sampath Full Movie Watch Online in HD on Aha.video
Gaali Sampath Full Movie Watch Online in HD on Aha.video

Watch Gaali Sampath Full Movie Online in HD Quality with English Subtitles. Starring Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu in Lead Roles.

Gaali sampath full movie watch online in hd
Gaali Sampath Full Movie Watch Online in HD

Watch Gaali Sampath Full Movie Online in HD Quality with English Subtitles Streaming on Aha.video. Gaali Sampath is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language slice of life film directed by Anish Krishna from a screenplay written by director Anil Ravipudi. Gaali Sampath Telugu Movie Cast Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu, and Lovely Singh while Tanikella Bharani and Satya play supporting roles. Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu play a father-son duo.

Gaali Sampath Full Movie Story about Gaali Sampath (Rajendra Prasad) lives with his son Soori (Sree Vishnu) in a village in Araku. He gets the prefix ‘Gaali’ since he is mute and can only produce air while speaking due to an accident that changed his life forever. Gaali Sampath is passionate about acting. In a dramatic turn of events, Gaali Sampath’s passion disrupts his son’s dream to own a truck and also spoils his love life. This leads to the separation of the father-son duo after Gaali Sampath faces the biggest challenge of his life. how they reunite with each other in the end is all about.

Overall, Gaali Sampath film feels the hilarious comedy, the emotional depth in the characters make it a must-watch Gaali Sampath Full Movie Online on Aha App.

