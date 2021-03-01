Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh unveiled his upcoming Friendship Movie Teaser on Twitter. The trilingual sports drama is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The 40-year old cricketer, Harbhajan Singh who had previously appeared in films like ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and ‘Second Hand Husband’ in special appearances, made his full-fledged debut with Karthik Yogi’s Tamil film Dikkiloona.

Harbhajan Singh could be seen in a badass avatar in the Friendship movie teaser as he is seen fighting the bad guys, beating up the goons, dancing in a lungi. Along with Harbhajan Singh, the Friendship movie also stars actors Arjun, Losliya, and Sathish. The Friendship movie which will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, will get a theatrical release in the summers this year.

Watch Friendship Movie Teaser

Harbhajan Singh, who last represented his country at the highest level in 2016, has been plying his trade in the IPL since then for Mumbai Indians and then Chennai Super Kings. The CSK released the veteran office before the auction for the new season. Harbhajan was also wished by his former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina, who praised him for his splendid work.