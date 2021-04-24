Free cab service launched by rachakonda police

The Rachakonda Police on Saturday (24-04-21) launched a free cab service to help senior citizens and pregnant women in non-critical emergencies. All ”Alyte” vehicles are regularly disinfected and drivers’ health is monitored on daily basis thereby ensuring a safe, secure, and stress-free ride for the citizen. Alyte Service is not an alternative to 108 or ambulance. Realizing the need for ambulance service, Rachakonda Commissionerate has an ambulance given by TCS, Adibhatla at Camp office LB Nagar. The ambulance service can be availed by calling the COVID Control Room 9490617234.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, flagging off the two cabs provided by Mahindra Logistics Limited, said these services would operate round the clock in collaboration with the Rachakonda Police. “All the Alyte cab vehicles are regularly disinfected and drivers’ health is monitored on a daily basis to ensure a safe and secure ride to the citizen,” Bhagwat said, adding that senior citizens who need to go for vaccination, pregnant women and infants requiring medical attention could use it.

The Free Cab Service will be available for the Malkajgiri zone covering Kushaiguda, Neredmet, Nacharam, Mallapur, Malkajgiri, and Uppal police station areas. The Cab service will also be available during the night curfew. For availing of the service, one can call on 9490617234.