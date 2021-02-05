Home News Four held for transporting ammonium nitrate illegally in Suryapet
NewsTelangana

By Theprimetalks

-

Suryapet police on Friday arrested four persons and seized three tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which is used for preparing explosives while being transported illegally in a car and a trolley truck on the Khammam road in Suryapet town. During a routine vehicle checking, the police stopped a car and a truck on suspicion near Amma function hall in Suryapet at 3 am and found ammonium nitrate in them. The vehicles were going towards Khammam from Suryapet.

The arrested were Thotakura Surender (38) of Hanumapuram in Bhongir of Yadadri-Bhongir district, Vellulli Naveen Kumar (44) of Khanapuram in Warangal district, Babbili Shiva (44) of Vadaparthi of Bhongir Mandal, and Padala Yesu (33). Two others, who belong to Andhra Pradesh, are at large.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan Kumar said the police found 60 bags of ammonium nitrate being transporting in two vehicles without permission. The remaining two accused who are at large would also be arrested, he added. During the inquiry, the arrested confessed that they were transporting the material to a stone crusher mill in Khammam district.

