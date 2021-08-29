Fit india mobile app launched by sports minister anurag thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur jumps a skipping rope during the launch of the FIT INDIA mobile app in Delhi.

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched the Fit India Mobile App, a personal trainer-cum-fitness guide, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement here. Anurag Thakur said the app was a gift from the government to the people of India on the National Sports Day 2021, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

“The Fit India Mobile App is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand who is an icon to country’s sportspersons,” Thakur said at a function at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here. The event was also virtually attended by bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

“The Fit India app is a must for sportspersons to remain fit and they are expected to follow the app rigorously. This is an effort to keep new, young India fit because a fit youth can make a great India,” he added.

Fit India Mobile App Launch Event:

The Fit India Mobile App Launch event was also attended by Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandeep Pradhan, among other dignitaries.

Check your Fitness Level Score, Track your Steps. Track your Sleep, Track your calorie intake, Be Part of Fit India Events, Get customized Diet Plans Age-wise fitness level.