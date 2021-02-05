Home News FDP on Energy Storage held at GITAM
A five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Energy Storage’ organized by the GITAM Deemed to be university, Sangareddy, has evoked a good response from participants. The program sponsored by AICTE Training & Learning (ATAL) Academy had its valedictory session on Friday. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad and Dean of Engineering Prof V Vijay Shekar spoke at the event.

Two eminent speakers from the industry, four each from a research and academia background were invited to deliver expert lectures, the GITAM said in a press release. About 200 participants from 22 States were educated on various technical approaches for energy storage systems and their usage in detail, it said.

School of Technology Principal Prof N Seetaramaiah, Head Department of Mechanical Engineering Prof P Eshwaraiah, Coordinator Dr. P Srinivas, and FDP co-coordinator VK Sridhar also took part in the valedictory session.

