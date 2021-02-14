FCUK Telugu Movie 2021 Starring Jagapathi Babu, Raam Karthik, Ammu Abhirami, Ali, Daggubati Raja, and others have been garnering mixed talk from the audience and FCUK Telugu Movie Online Leaked for Free Download on Torrent Websites like Movierulz, TamilRockers, Jio Rockers, Tamilgun, Filmywap, Telegram, and other piracy based websites, might affect the film’s collection at the box office.

FCUK Telugu Movie Story Revolves around Fani Bhupal (Jagapathi Babu) is an astute businessman and a leading distributor of a condom company in the two states. He believes in numerology and that’s why F replaces P in his name. Fani is a happy-go-lucky person. Not catching up with his age, he has multiple affairs. He has a grown-up son Karthik (Ram Karthik) who is a wedding planner, ‘bridull’ (bridal) groomer. Karthik and Fani Bhupal are more like friends who booze together.

They often refer to each other as Tom and Jerry. Karthik, however, isn’t a playboy like a dad. Karthik encounters Uma in a pub and it was a feeling at first sight. Both are in an inebriated condition. Karthik and Uma didn’t see each other’s faces but got attracted to one another. And they part. Not knowing that they had met earlier, Karthik and Uma meet again. Uma is a pediatrician. Both develop feelings for each other again.

Meanwhile, Uma’s life takes a major turn as she gets engaged to Ph.D. (Bharath) by her family members through an arranged proposal. Whereas Uma has hidden feelings for Karthik. Karthik and Uma’s love gets further complicated when 60-year-old Fani Bhupal gets to know that he has a toddler child Chitti. Chitti is born to Fani Bhupal and his prostitute girlfriend Kalyani. Chitti changes the lives of Fani, Karthik, and Uma. The rest of the FCUK film is all about how Karthik and Uma win their love and how Fani Bhupal deals with this and takes on the orthodox beliefs of society.

Disclaimer: We @theprimetalks.com advise our readers to Watch FCUK Telugu Movie only in theatres and official online Streaming services. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy. Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.