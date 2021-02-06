Farmers protest in telangana against agri laws

Hyderabad: As part of the nationwide call given by farmers against the new Agri laws, peasants and leaders of various political parties held ‘Raasta Roko’ in various parts of Telangana on Saturday.

Congress and Left party workers staged dharnas on various highways across the State.

However police intervened and cleared the traffic.

Police said several people were taken into preventive custody.

The Congress had on Friday extended support to the countrywide ‘chakka jam’ called by farmer unions on February 6, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest.

