Faria Abdullah Monochrome Photoshoot Stills Raising Heat

Faria Abdullah Monochrome Photoshoot: Hyderabad beauty Faria Abdullah made a stunning silver screen debut with the ‘Jathi Ratnalu’, the biggest blockbuster of Telugu cinema in 2021. Actress Faria Abdullah took to Instagram and shared a few stills from her latest photoshoot that was done in monochrome mode.

Slipping into a little black dress, Chitti aka Faria Abdullah covered it with a sheer gown and flaunted her toned legs to perfection. Accessorizing the black outfit with large hoops, Faria Abdullah opted for wavy hair and struck a couple of postures alongside a horse. Jathi Ratnalu Actress Faria Abdullah’s alluring pictures trending on social media.