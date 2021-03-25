Home Songs Evo Evo Kalale Lyrical Song Video from Lovestory Movie
Evo Evo Kalale Lyrical Song Video from Lovestory Movie

Evo Evo Kalale Song from Lovestory Movie Starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya has stunned again with her moves in the rain.

Superstar Mahesh Babu released Evo Evo Kalale Lyrical Song Video from Lovestory Movie Starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have stunned again with their dance moves in the rain. Sekhar VJ’s dance choreography and Pawan CH’s music elevate the Evo Evo Kalale song.

Especially, the steps of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya on the terrace where rainwater is logged are terrific. Going by the visuals, the on-screen chemistry of the duo has worked well. The picturization of the Evo Evo Kalale song is seemingly good. Watch Enjoy the beautiful melody ‘Evo Evo Kalale song’ Here!

Evo Evo Kalale Song Lyrics In Telugu

ఏవో ఏవో కలలే… ఎన్నో ఎన్నో తెరలే
అన్ని దాటి మనసే… హే, ఎగిరిందే
నన్నే నేనే గెలిచే క్షణాలివే కనుకే
పాదాలకే అదుపే… హే హే, లేదందే

రమ్ పమ్ తర రమ్ పమ్
తర రమ్ పమ్… ఎదలో రమ్ పమ్
తర రమ్ పమ్… తర రమ్ పమ్ కథలో

ఏంటో..! కొత్త కొత్త రెక్కలొచ్చినట్టు
ఏంటో..! గగనంలో తిరిగా
ఏంటో..! కొత్త కొత్త ఊపిరందినట్టు
ఏంటో..! తమకంలో మునిగా
ఇన్నాళ్ళకి వచ్చింది విడుదల
గుండెసడి పాడింది కిలకిల
పూలాతడి మెరిసింది మిలమిల
కంటీతడి నవ్వింది గలగల

ఊహించలేదసలే ఊగిందిలే మనసే
పరాకులో ఇపుడే… హే హే పడుతోందే
అరే అరే అరెరే… ఇలా ఎలా జరిగే
సంతోషమే చినుకై దూకిందే

రమ్ పమ్ తర రమ్ పమ్
తర రమ్ పమ్… ఎదలో రమ్ పమ్
తర రమ్ పమ్… తర రమ్ పమ్ కథలో

ఏంటో..! కల్లల్లోన ప్రేమ ఉత్తరాలు
ఏంటో..! అసలెప్పుడు కనలే
ఏంటో..! గుండెచాటు ఇన్ని సిత్తరాలు
ఏంటో..! ఎదురెప్పుడు అవలే
నీతో ఇలా ఒక్కొక్క ఋతువుని దాచెయ్యన
ఒక్కొక్క వరమని
నీతో ఇలా ఒక్కొక్క వరముని పోగెయ్యనా
ఒక్కొక్క గురుతుని

ఇటువైపో అటువైపో ఎటువైపో… మనకే తెలియని వైపు
కాసేపు విహరిద్దాం చల్ రే… హో హో

ఏంటో మౌనమంత మూత విప్పినట్టు
ఏంటో సరిగమలే పాడే
ఏంటో వానవిల్లు గజ్జకట్టినట్టు
ఏంటో కథకళినే ఆడే
గాల్లోకిలా విసరాలి గొడుగులు
మన స్వేచ్ఛకి వెయ్యొద్దు తొడుగులు
సరిహద్దులే దాటాలి అడుగులు
మన జోరుకి అదరాలి పిడుగులు

ఏంటో హల్లిబిల్లి హాయి మంతనాలు
ఏంటో మన మధ్యన జరిగే
ఏంటో చిన్న చిన్న చిలిపి తందనాలు
ఏంటో వెయ్యింతలు పెరిగే
ఏంటో ఆశలన్నీ పూసగుచ్చడాలు
ఏంటో ముందెప్పుడు లేదే
ఏంటో ధ్యాస కూడా దారి తప్పడాలు
ఏంటో గమ్మత్తుగా ఉండే

Evo Evo Kalale Song Lyrics In English

Evo Evo Kalale… Enno Enno Therale
Anni Dhaati Manase… Hey, Egiriidhe
Nanne Nene Geliche Kshanaalive Kanuke
Paadhaalake Adhupe… Hey Hey, Ledhandhe

Ram Pam Tara Ram Pam
Tara Ram Pam… Edhalo Ram Pam
Tara Ram Pam… Tara Ram Pam Kathalo

Ento Kottha Kottha Rekkalochinattu
Ento Gaganamlo Thirigaa
Ento Kottha Kottha Oopirandhinattu
Ento Thamakamlo Munigaa
Innaallaki Vachhindhi Vidudhala
Gundesadi Paadindhi Kilakila
Poolaathadi Merisindhi Milamila
Kanteethadi Navvindhi Galagala

Oohinchaledhasale Oogindhile Manase
Paraakulo Ipude… Hey Hey Paduthondhe
Arey Arey Arere… Ilaa Elaa Jarige
Santoshame Chinukai Dhookindhe

Ram Pam Tara Ram Pam
Tara Ram Pam… Edhalo Ram Pam
Tara Ram Pam… Tara Ram Pam Kathalo

Ento Kallallona Prema Uttaraalu
Ento Asaleppudu Kanale
Ento Gundechaatu Inni Sittharaalu
Ento Edhureppudu Avale
Neetho Ilaa Okkokka Kshanamuni Dhaacheyyana
Okkokka Varamuni
Neetho Okkokka Ruthuvuni Pogeyyanaa
Okkokka Guruthuni

Itu Vaipo Atu Vaipo Etu Vaipo
Manake Theliyani Vaipu
Kaasepu Vihariddhaam Chal Ra… Ho Ho Oo

Ento Mounamantha Mootha Vippinattu
Ento Sarigamale Paade
Ento Vaanavillu Gajjakattinattu
Ento Kathakaline Aade
Gaallokilaa Visaraali Godugulu
Mana Swechhaki Veyyoddhu Thodugulu
Sarihaddhule Dhaataali Adugulu
Mana Joruki Adharaali Pidugulu

Ento Hallibilli Haayi Manthanaalu
Ento Mana Madhyana Jarige
Ento Chinna Chinna Chilipi Thandhanaalu
Ento Veyyinthalu Perige
Ento Aashalannee Poosaguchhadaalu
Ento Dhyaasa Koodaa Dhaari Thappadaalu
Ento Gammatthugaa Unde.

