Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu Registration 2021 (Step-by-Step)

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu Registration: As we know Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Telugu Game Show hosted by actor Jr NTR, the show comes as the Telugu version of the hit game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? and will be telecast on Gemini TV. Interested individuals will have to send answers to the questions that will be asked by the Host. To start the Gemini TV Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu Registration process off, the first question will be asked on Gemini TV, at 8:15 PM on 29 March.

Who can Register for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu?

Anyone who is an Indian citizen, residing in India, of 18 years or above as on March 29, 2021and the citizen should be of sound health and mind can register for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. No person can participate on behalf of another person. Any Contestant who has made it even once to the FFF of any seasons of EMK will not be eligible to participate in the Competition.

What are the different modes of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu Registration?

You can register by answering the on-air question by sending an SMS in the required format on “509093” and by answering the question on the App. *The Sun NXT App is available for download from the Google Playstore and Apple Appstore.

1. EMK Registration via SMS:

Open your chat window and type EMK in the text box

Give space and enter the right answer for the question in capital letters

Add space and mention your age (in digital format)

Give another space and type your gender in capital letters

After adding another space, enter your state, AP if you are from Andhra Pradesh, TS if

you are from Telangana, and O if you are from any other state.

Send the message to 509093

Sending Format: Type EMK<Space>OPTION(A/B/C/D)<Space>Age<Space>Gender(M/F)<Space>State(AP/TS/O)

2. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu Registration Via SUN NXT App:

Download the Sun NXT App from the Google Play Store or iOS.

Please note, the application download is free of cost, however, data charges may apply.

For further details please contact your service provider.

Select the Telugu language.

Click on the EMK banner/thumbnail on the Sun NXT app.

Select the right answer to the question

Give your details: Age, Gender, State, District, and your registered Mobile Number

Tap on Submit.

If the answer provided by you was both valid and correct and you were shortlisted for (Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu) by the randomizer based on the pre-defined reservation criteria, we will get in touch with you on your registered number. Please answer the phone yourself.

If you have a query you can ask? Please send your queries to “[email protected]” and they will try to revert as soon as they can. Alternately, The detailed terms and conditions governing the Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu will be available on sunnetwork.in/emk.