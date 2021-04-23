ETV Bal Bharat: Exclusive Kids Channel in 12 Indian Languages

Last year, Eenadu Television (ETV), Telugu’s biggest media network celebrated its 25th anniversary and had announced that it will be venturing into the kids’ space with the launch of the ETV Bal Bharat channel in 12 Indian languages. Finally, the channel is all set to entertain and edutain kids in their preferred language from Monday, 27 April 2021. The ETV Bal Bharat channel is setting itself apart from the existing kid’s channels by being the first player in the kids’ universe to provide exclusive 12 Indian languages (Telugu, English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Assamese, Bangla, Odia and Punjabi) channels including English with separate SD and HD feed with language changing options.

Talking about the idea behind ETV venturing into the kids’ space, ETV Bal Bharat head of content Rajeshwari Roy told, “Ramoji Group has been pioneering in the media and entertainment from the very beginning in history of Indian television. 26 years back the brand launched its first regional TV channels.

Taking the legacy forward, Shri Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the group, conceived the idea of launching 12 TV channels for kids of Bharat and provide pure Desi flavor to brand new world-class content and original shows to make a mark in the history of Indian television. Such a visionary and mammoth work has not been achieved before. He also believes that the children, the future citizens of our country deserve safe and quality entertainment and infotainment for their overall upbringing and growth.”

Watch ETV Bal Bharat Promo:

The ETV Bal Bharat TV channel intends to broadcast eight to 10 homegrown animated shows in a year. For now, there won’t be any live-action show. While selecting animated projects to air, Rajeshwari Roy said that they look for content which is exclusive, unique, close to children’s heart, safe and entertaining.

To promote the new channel, newspaper ads, cross channel promotions and vastly social media will be adopted initially. While there has been a rise in OTT platforms, ETV is yet to venture into that space. When asked if ETV will also be launching its own digital platform, an optimistic Rajeshwari Roy said, “Yes, soon.” Theprimetalks.com Wishing ETV Bal Bharat’s team all the best for the launch.