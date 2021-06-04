Etela Rajender Resigns from TRS, likely to join BJP

The Former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender resigns from TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) on Friday. Etela Rajender, who was sacked and dropped from the Cabinet on May 1, over allegations of land grabbing in Medak district, said that he was unfairly targeted by the TRS party.

”Based on an anonymous letter, an inquiry was started against me and I was removed as Health minister within a few hours. Even before the inquiry was over, I was dropped from the Cabinet. There were baseless allegations. Without even informing me or giving me a chance to explain and debunk the allegations, I was removed,’’ Etela said. Etela Rajender will submit his resignation as MLA from Huzurabad to the Speaker Saturday (04-06-2021).

Etela Rajender Resigns from TRS: Press Meet

Etela Rajender likely to join BJP:

According to sources, several rounds of meetings have already been held with Telangana BJP’s senior leader and Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy regarding the entry of Etela Rajender into the BJP party. Former Minister Etela Rajender is the top leader of Telangana‘s strongest OBC community “Mudiraj“, one reason why both Congress and BJP are courting him to join their respective parties, sources said. (ANI).