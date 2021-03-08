Eros Now releases Rap Song as an Ode to Women Liberation on International Women’s Day

Mumbai: Eros Now, South Asia’s leading streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), today released a special music video as an ode to women liberation to mark International Women’s Day. The rap song titled, Hindmata, celebrates women emancipation and empowerment and is part of Eros Now upcoming original series, Hindmata.

Eros Now, the premium platform which is home to many women-centric, inspiring, entertaining content, released the special music video today to celebrate the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women. The song has been penned by Yash Makhija and composed and sung by rap artist/star Vanishree Sahu.

Commenting on the special tribute to women, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, said, “At Eros Now, we encourage and advocate women empowerment. The special music video not only demonstrates the power of women but also celebrates women liberation. Movies, originals or any format of entertainment content has the ability to inspire and spread awareness for a better society, and with the announcement of Hindmata, we aspire to stay relevant and stimulate development in our society.”

Tune-in to the link below to enjoy the special rap song:

Video Song – https://erosnow.com/music/watch/1069374/hindmata-women’s-prison/7010053/hindmata-title-track-song

Audio Song – https://erosnow.com/music/album/1069374/hindmata-women’s-prison