EPIC ON now streaming on Airtel Xstream platform

Mumbai: EPIC ON, a premium OTT platform from the IN10 Media Network, has tied up with Airtel Xstream, an aggregator app offering digital viewers all the leading OTT apps and channels on a single platform, to offer its users the EPIC ON subscription at a special price.

The partnership would allow Xstream users to access the comprehensive library of thousands of hours of titles ranging from movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

There is a constant rise in demand for OTT from not just the urban and tier I cities, but also within the tier II and III cities across India. The upsurge continued through the year 2020 as outdoor entertainment venues remained under an extended lockdown. The streaming platforms have grown phenomenally and consumers have re-calibrated their expenses from outdoor entertainment to OTT subscriptions.

Commenting on the new partnership, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network said, “IN10 Media Network is committed to engaging with its audience across varied geographies and demographics through its outstanding content. With handpicked TV shows, documentaries, and movies we have witnessed the franchise of EPIC ON grow, and Airtel’s reach and distribution will further bolster its growth.”

Sharing his views on the partnership with Airtel Xstream, Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer – EPIC ON, said, “We are elated to collaborate with Airtel Xstream and offer our content on their platform. This partnership will allow us to cater to a larger segment of entertainment seekers across India by augmenting our reach in tier II and markets. Through the discounted subscription model on the Airtel Xstream platform, we will be able to provide our premium content to a new set of the digital audience.”

Airtel Xstream customers can now avail of the EPIC ON subscriptions at a discounted price. A one-month subscription of EPIC ON will cost the Airtel Xstream customers Rs. 29 whereas and annual subscriptions are available at Rs. 249