Eminent telugu writer poranki dakshina murthy passes away

Dr. Poranki Dakshina Murthy, an eminent Telugu writer, and novelist, who also served as the deputy director of Telugu Akademi, passed away at his residence in Chaitanyapuri on Saturday. He was 85.

Known for his research in Telugu literature and having earned his doctorate for the same, Dakshina Murthy strived hard to promote the Telugu language and also translated books from other languages into Telugu. One of his best-known works is “Oka Yogi Atmakatha”, a translation of Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda.

The Telugu litterateur was a recipient of several awards. He was suffering from ill-health for some time before succumbing on Saturday.