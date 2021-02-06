Electronic media reporter commits suicide in khammam

An electronic media reporter of Wyra, V Sudhir Kumar (33) has allegedly committed suicide at his residence at Baswapuram of Konijerla Mandal in the district on Saturday. He was said to have consumed pesticide following an altercation with his parents in the morning and died while being treated at the Government District Hospital in Khammam during evening hours, the police said.

Several journalists in the district expressed grief over his death and extended condolences to the bereaved family. Konijerla police booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Deputy sarpanch attempts suicide along with family

In another incident in Konijerla Mandal, a deputy sarpanch of Odiya thanda, Babu Rao along with his wife and two children reportedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. They were shifted to the District Hospital for treatment and their condition was said to be stable. Financial troubles were said to be the reason behind Babu Rao’s action. According to the police, Babu Rao took loans from his acquaintances for his personal needs and was under pressure to repay the loans.