Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum with Swappable Battery Technology launched in India

Dyson has launched a new variant of the V11 Absolute Pro vacuum, this time featuring a swappable battery design that extends the total runtime to 120 minutes. As before, the V11 Absolute Pro comes with the Hyperdymium 125,000rpm motor, a Dynamic Load Sensor system, advanced filtration and more.

The V11 Absolute Pro vacuum has the Dyson Hyperdymium motor built-in, which is capable of spinning at 125000rpm, generating 20% more suction than its predecessor. The vacuum’s advanced filtration system can capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

With its High Torque cleaner head, the Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system can intelligently adjust the suction power based on whether the surfaces being cleaned are carpets and hard floors. And its highlight feature is the new swappable click-in battery design that allows users to use the vacuum for a total of 120 minutes.

The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum (with Swappable Battery Technology) is available for purchase on Amazon.in for Rs. 52,900.

Along with its launch, Dyson has announced a number of exchange offers when purchasing the Dyson V11 vacuum. These are: