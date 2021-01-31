DuckDuckGo Enables Global Privacy Control (GPC) by Default in Apps & Extensions

Now, DuckDuckGo Enables Global Privacy Control (GPC) by Default in mobile apps and desktop extensions. GPC is a setting for browsers and devices that signals a preference for privacy to all visited websites. The Global Privacy Control (GPC) Enabled by Default in DuckDuckGo Apps & Extensions. DuckDuckGo has always been an advocate for privacy on the web. What makes GPC different is it adds a layer of legal protection against websites selling user data.

In DuckDuckGo’s announcement: “While we already block most tracking while browsing, we believe GPC will ultimately provide additional legal protection in certain jurisdictions for situations where websites might otherwise sell or share your data with other companies that may profit or benefit from it (such as selling data you give them to advertisers or data brokers after your visit).”

With the Global Privacy Control (GPC) setting turned on, DuckDuckGo says users are invoking their opt-out rights under laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). “That means if you download the latest version of the DuckDuckGo app or extension and visit The New York Times from certain regions including California, Europe, Brazil, UAE, and Bermuda, you will have automatically invoked these opt-out rights, and they will take action accordingly.”

This update is now available in the latest versions of DuckDuckGo’s mobile app and desktop extensions. DuckDuckGo offers a mobile browser for iOS and Android, and an extension for Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Microsoft Edge.