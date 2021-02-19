Drishyam 2 takes social media platforms by storm

The much-awaited Mohanlal starrer Jeethu Joseph directed Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime today. The movie, which is the sequel of Mohanlal’s 2013 movie Drishyam, is garnering rave reviews on social media platforms. The film has attracted headlines since the announcement. Drishyam 2 was initially planned for a theatrical release, and later with an increase in the COVID 19 spread, it was decided to be released on Amazon Prime Video.

The film has hit the right chord, with the movie getting good responses from audience celebrities and critics alike. The movie’s prequel Drishyam was remade into several Indian and foreign languages. According to reports, the Indian remake rights of the film were sold for Rs 155 Million. It was the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 500 million from its theatrical box office collections, remake rights, satellite and television rights.

Apart from praising the film for its script and Mohanlal’s acting, the netizens have come up with memes related to the movie. The hashtags #Drishyam2OnPrime #Drishyam2 are trending on social media.

It’s a hell of a ride to witness Georgekutty’s Machiavellian manoeuvres. My take on #Drishyam2: https://t.co/yFugUcrJIJ #review — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) February 19, 2021

The much-anticipated Malayalam thriller #Drishyam2 is officially streaming. https://t.co/h9083BrP7a — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) February 18, 2021