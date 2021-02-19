Drishyam 2 Malayalam Movie 2021 released on the Popular OTT Platform, Watch Drishyam 2 Movie Online in HD Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video with English Subtitles. Drishyam 2 Movie is the sequel of the successful film of 2013 Drishyam, The Film has chosen to skip its theatrical release even as theaters have opened across the country. also read (Drishyam 2 Review)

Drishyam 2 Movie is Directed by Jeethu Joseph who previously directed Drishyam, the story is said to be gripping like the first part. Drishyam 2 movie will see Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil returning for the second part begins right where it ended in the first part. It has been six years since Georgekutty (Mohanlal), Rani (Meena), and their kids were stuck in the case of murdering Varun, son of Inspector Geetha Prabhakar (Asha Sharath). But, the village where Georgekutty lives, doesn’t want to let go of them. And neither do the police.

Asha’s friend, who is the current IG investigating the case, deploys shadow police officers to get the truth out of Georgekutty and his family. But, Georgekutty is always prepared. How does he manage to escape from the police officers this time forms the rest of the story?. to know more Watch Drishyam 2 Movie Online in HD Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

On the whole, Drishyam 2 lives up to the expectations and is a perfect sequel. It is worth watching on Amazon Prime Video.