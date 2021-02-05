Home News DRDA conducts job melas in Kamareddy, Nizamabad
The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in association with Reliance Foundation will conduct a mini job mela at Sandeepani Degree College in Kamareddy on February 10. Several companies from banking, pharma, retail, technical, marketing, and telecalling sectors, including Apollo Pharmacy, HDFC Bank, Jio Fibernet, MMC Healthcare, Info Source Corporation, Shriram Life Insurance, and Flipkart, will participate in the mela.

Candidates, aged 18 to 30, with a minimum qualification of SSC and up to graduation in pharmacy, nursing, ITI, BTech in Mechanical and EEE categories are eligible to attend the mela. Salaries of the selected candidates are expected to be between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, along with allowances such as ESI and PF. Placements will be provided in Hyderabad, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad. Candidates can contact 89190 87069 for registration and attend the mela with their original certificates along with two photographs and an Aadhaar card.

Meanwhile, the Department of Employment is conducting a job mela for the unemployed youth at Nizamabad for placements in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on February 8. The walk-in interviews will be conducted for 100 marketing advisor posts at the Nizamabad district employment office.

Nizamabad district employment officer S Srinivas said the marketing advisors require a qualification of SSC and above and should be between 26 to 50 years. The interested can contact the officer on February 8 between 10 am to 2 pm, along with their original certificates, photographs and Aadhaar card. They can contact 08462-224039 and 8328046632 for more details.

