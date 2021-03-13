Donald Trump Buddha Statues Selling Online for Rs. 44,000

Former US President Donald Trump Buddha statues are widely sold on A Chinese e-commerce website Taobao. and the Donald Trump statue resonates with the zen pose associated with Buddha. The Chinese entrepreneur has titled the statues as “Trump, who knows Buddhism better than anyone.” The title outrightly takes a dig at the twice-impeached former US president who is also known for his dislike towards China.

The former US resident Donald Trump had called out China on multiple occasions over the COVID-19 outbreak. The Chinese e-commerce platform, namely Taobao, which is owned by the Alibaba group is selling the Donald Trump Buddha Statues smaller size, which measures 1.6 metres tall for 999 Chinese Yuan or $150, while the bigger size is being sold for 3,999 yuan or $610.

According to a report by The Guardian, Donald Trump is a popular source of merchandise on Taobao where customers can purchase Donald Trump facemasks, models, little statues, hats, and socks. China’s state-owned Global Times reported the seller saying that they “made 100 statues and dozens of them are already sold, noting that “most people just bought it for fun.”

“I bought it for fun and put it on my desk at home as a decoration. Donald Trump can also be regarded as a representative of an era and extreme egoism. Now the era has passed but I want the statue to remind me: Don’t be too Donald Trump,” an unnamed buyer was quoted by Global Times as saying.