Dollywood Play announces the Indian Digital Premieres of 24 new movies

India’s first and only dedicated Hindi dubbed OTT platform, DOLLYWOOD PLAY has announced Digital premieres of 24 new mass entertainment movies for Hindi movie lovers. The movies will be released over one year as part of the platform’s “launch campaign”, which revolves around reaching out to the lovers of Hindi dubbed movies across multiple popular genres. Furthering the idea, the device-agnostic platform has rolled out a list of six premieres that will be soon showcased, starting with “Viking Ladaaku.”

The latest announcement is aligned with the OTT platform’s commitment to providing seamless entertainment in the vernacular to reach a larger audience. DOLLYWOOD PLAY is currently streaming “Viking Ladaaku”, an action-adventure that will be followed by a series of 5 digital premiers (one in every 15 days) viz. “Main InteqaamLoongi,” “Katil Jalpari,” “Groupie,” “Katil Talwar,” and “Haseena AurJanwar.”

It is worth noting that the pandemic-induced disruptions and remote work culture spiked the demand and consumption for Hindi content online. DOLLYWOOD PLAY addresses the need for quality content by dubbing the South Indian & World cinema in Hindi and bringing the same to the users with their amazingly affordable subscription plans. Dedicated to providing its customers with the best mass entertainment, the digital platform streams content across various genres like Action, Adventure, Creature, Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Romance, and Drama, all dubbed in Hindi.

Speaking at the launch, Aneesh Dev, founder-director of DOLLYWOOD PLAY said, “Our goal is to bring the choicest mass entertainment content dubbed in Hindi for our customers. We wish to eliminate the language barrier so that our customers don’t have to miss out on South Indian & International movies. We have rolled out the first link of our 24-movies series and we will keep on adding additional content as the user demands.

The value which our audience will get by installing this app on their mobile phones is that besides getting to watch one fresh movie premiere every 15 days they will get more than 500 titles in our movie library which are well curated with correct title names of the original movies, synopsis & promos so that the users can watch they want to watch. The tools of Dollywood Play OTT like genre filters, video quality selection, download to watch offline, make your own playlist makes it easier for the users to discover the content of their choice and make their own online content library“.