Disney+ Hotstar onboards Nine Sponsors for the “Paytm India Vs England” Series

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar, India’s leading premium streaming platform, announced the key sponsors for the ongoing Paytm India vs England series – Dream11 as the co-presenting sponsor, with ICICI Bank and Tata Cliq as the ‘powered by sponsors’. Zomato, Unacademy, 1MG, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kingfisher Storm Soda, and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water have been signed-on as associate sponsors.

The Paytm India vs England series, currently underway, began on February 5 and will conclude on March 28, 2021. The series comprises four test matches, five T20 matches, and three ODIs.

“International cricket has come back to India after a while, resulting in a tremendous high-energy, positive sentiment from both, fans and advertisers, alike. Advertiser interest has been at an all-time high, which shows in our completely sold out ad inventory on the key T20 and ODI matches. Disney+ Hotstar has highly engaged affluent audiences that appeal to brands across several categories – gaming, BFSI, e-commerce, edtech, and CPG, to name a few. We are excited at the opportunity for brands to see the impact of Disney+ Hotstar’s innovative solutions on their marketing goals,” said a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson.

Brands across categories can look forward to reaching highly engaged, affluent audiences across India through Disney+ Hotstar’s sharp targeting options. The platform has a host of innovative advertising and branded content solutions for businesses to reach out to and engage with their audiences more effectively. Over the years, Disney+ Hotstar has proved how Live cricket helps tell brand stories like never before. Live sports also provide a great opportunity for brands who seek real-time consumer engagement and high visibility.

The series will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages – English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil and will be exclusively available to subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Rs 399 for 12 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Premium (Rs 1499 for 12 months).