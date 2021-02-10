discovery+ unveils the content line-up for February 2021

Mumbai: discovery+, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, continues to entertain and educate its passionate audience with an exciting new line-up of shows and documentaries this February. Viewers will get to enjoy some of the top-class titles on the streaming platform, ranging in genres like adventure, thriller, sports, lifestyle, history, wildlife, and much more.

‘Tales of Valour’ comes back with a fresh new season. discovery+ also announces the most anticipated documentary ‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’, and sports documentary ‘2 Nations 1 Obsession’, that covers the India-Australia cricket rivalry over the years. ‘Through the wormhole with Morgan Freeman’ is back with Season 6, only better and more thrilling than ever. Other notable titles include ‘Wheelers Dealers Season 16’, ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love Games’, ‘Crikey! It’s The Irwins Season 3’, ‘Luda Can’t Cook’ and ‘Impossible Engineering S5’ among many more exciting titles.