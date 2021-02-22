discovery+ introduces exclusive kids’ genre with the digital launch of ‘Little Singham Kaal ki Shaatir Chaal’

Mumbai: discovery+, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, now dives into launching a new genre exclusively for kids, becoming one of the few streaming platforms that cater to the particular audience in addition to its existing thrilling content that continues to entertain and educate its passionate audience. A pioneer in infotainment, discovery+ is all set to excite young viewers with the digital-first premiere of most awaited blockbuster from the Little Singham franchise ‘Kaal Ki Shaatir Chaal’.

discovery+ also introduces exciting and appealing new content ranging from animated movies to kid-friendly cooking shows to edutainment content including ‘Chopped Junior’, ‘Mr. Bean’, ‘Sheikh Chilli & Friendz’, ‘Kisna’, ‘Tee & Mo’, ‘Sally Bollywood’, ‘Mister Maker’ and so much more. Now all kids need to do is stream discovery+ and dive into the world of unlimited fantasy, never-ending adventure and many informative titles like How Do They Do it, MythBusters Jr et al to increase their knowledge base.

Issac John Direct-to-consumer Head APAC-Discovery said, “We are committed to being a platform that appeals to every person in the living room of an Indian household. With that in mind, we are premiering a wide canvas of kids focused shows on the app. We are kickstarting this kid focussed destination with the launch of a new blockbuster film of our much-loved animated superhero Little Singham. Additionally, titles like, ‘Mythbusters’, and ‘Dynasties’ also give our younger audiences a chance to understand and be curious about the world they live in. Interestingly, our most recent discovery+ original ‘Secrets of Sinauli’ is also being widely used by online teachers as a reference point to simplify curriculum, thus adding another dimension to our differentiated, and trusted experience for kids on discovery+.”