Legendary director k viswanath passed away at 92

The Indian Legendary Director K Viswanath Passed Away at his residence in Hyderabad today (03-02-2023). He was 92 and was suffering from age-related issues. Director K Vishwanath is a recipient of the highest honour in India for the film industry, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016. He won 5 national film awards and 7 Nandi awards for his exemplary contributions to the world of cinema. The legendary director K Vishwanath started his career in 1951 as an assistant director in the Telugu-Tamil Film Pathala Bhairavi.

In 1965, Kasinadhuni Viswanath debuted as a director with the Telugu film ‘Aatma Gowravam, which won the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film. He became a noted director with the award-winning classic ‘Sankarabharanam’, which is still considered to be one of his best works. He also worked with leading actors from across the Indian film industries including Kamal Haasan, Jayaprada, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vanisri, and Chiranjeevi among others.

Director K Viswanath’s funeral LIVE UPDATES:

Move lovers and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Director K Viswanath.

PM Modi pays tribute to K Vishwanath:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of renowned filmmaker K Vishwanath and said he was a stalwart who distinguished himself as a creative and multifaceted director. In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri K Vishwanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2023

CM KCR condoles demise of director K Viswanath

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended heartfelt condolences over the demise of noted film director Kalatapasvi K Viswanath late on Thursday night. He said Viswanath was a rarely distinguished film director who chose an ordinary story and turned it into a classic movie on the silver screen with his amazing talent.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister KCR recalled a discussion between Viswanath and him on movies, music and literature when the former visited the ailing director’s home earlier. “Jayanthi Te Sukritino, Rasasiddha Kaveeswarah. Nasti tesham yasah kaye, jaramaranajam bhayam (Poets and scholars are immortal. They have no fear of birth and death), is apt to Vishwanath garu,” he said.

Chiranjeevi pays tribute to Director K Vishwanath:

Megastar Chiranjeevi was heartbroken after hearing about the demise of K Viswanath. He wrote, “Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!

Shocked beyond words!

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

Kamal Haasan Pays tribute to Director K Viswanath:

Superstar Kamal Haasan shared a handwritten note that paid a moving tribute to the director, along with the caption, “Salute to a master.” The note read, “Kalathapasvi K Viswanath fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence, his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan. Kamal Haasan (sic).”

Salute to a master . pic.twitter.com/zs0ElDYVUM — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2023

Mammootty Pays tribute to Director K Viswanath:

Mammootty shared a photo of K Viswanath and offered his condolences. His post read, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones (sic).”

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6ElhuSh53e — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 2, 2023

SS Rajamouli Pays tribute to Director K Viswanath:

Director SS Rajamouli also remembered the legendary director and wrote, “If anyone in the world asks what is the best thing about your Telugu cinema, we will proudly say that we have K. Viswanath. Your signature on Telugu Cinema & art in general will shine brightly forever. Sir, we are indebted to you for the roles you taught us in film grammar.”

ప్రపంచంలో ఎవ్వరైనా మీ తెలుగు సినిమా గొప్పదనం ఏంటి అని అడిగితే మాకు K. విశ్వనాధ్ గారు ఉన్నారు అని రొమ్ము విరిచి గర్వంగా చెప్పుకుంటాం.

Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever.

సినిమా గ్రామర్ లో మీరు నేర్పిన పాత్రలకు ఆజన్మాన్తo రుణపడి ఉంటాము sir🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 3, 2023

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute to Director K Vishwanath:

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to pay the last tribute to the filmmaker K Vishwanath. In 1989, Anil Kapoor collaborated with K Vishwanath on a Bollywood film titled ‘Eeshwar’, which was written and directed by K Viswanath. Sharing pictures from the sets Anil Kapoor wrote, “K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple… RIP My Guru.” Anil Kapoor also posted another memory from one of their later meetings, where he is seen taking blessing from the legend. ‘Eeshwar’, starring Anil and Vijayshanti, was a remake of the Telugu hit ‘Swati Mutyam’ which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple…

RIP My Guru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vmqfhbZORx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 2, 2023

Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute To Director K Viswanath:

Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas visited Viswanath’s home to pay their tribute. Power Star Pawan Kalyan also spoke to Viswanath’s family members and expressed his sadness.

Janasenani @PawanKalyan garu paid his last tributes to kala tapaswi Viswanath garu.#RIPVishwanathGaru pic.twitter.com/20dYEUXkic — ✒ త్రివిక్రమ్ ᶠᵃⁿ ✍️ (@Harinani_) February 3, 2023

Director K Raghavendra Rao Pays Tribute To Director K Viswanath:

Telugu Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao paid last respects to K Viswanath at his home.

Ilaiyaraaja Pays Tribute To Director K Viswanath:

Music Legend Ilaiyaraaja shared a video where he said, “The top-most Indian filmmaker has reached the abode of God. He was a very important director. It’s saddening to learn about his passing away. I pray to God that he rests in peace.”

Jr NTR shares his Deepest condolences to Director K Viswanath:

Jr NTR tweeted in Telugu, “Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.”

About Director K Viswanath:

Kasinadhuni Viswanath was born on February 19, 1930, in Pedapulivarru in the Guntur district, he debuted as a director in 1965 with Aatma Gowravam. He went on to direct more than 50 movies. He also acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films.