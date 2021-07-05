Dimple hayathi selfie which is too hot to handle

Advertisement

Telugu Actress Dimple Hayathi shot to fame with her hit peppy number Jarra Jarra from Gaddalakonda Ganesh Movie. The dusky siren Dimple Hayathi is now busy with a series of projects in both Tamil and Telugu. Recently, Shared Pic on Instagram, Dimple Hayathi Selfie of herself which is too hot to handle. Dimple Hayathi is seen wearing a sleeveless crop top which is revealing her glam assets a bit too much.

Complimented by trendy necklace and earrings, Dimple Hayathi gave seductive expressions which will definitely give us sleepless nights. Amidst her hectic schedule, Dimple Hayathi seems to have taken some time off the weekend to chill. It looks like the actress Dimple Hayathi had a lot of fun on Saturday night.

Dimple Hayathi Selfie Pic:

On the career front, Dimple Hayathi is one of the female leads in Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie Khiladi. Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the other female lead in it. Actress Dimple Hayathi is also acting in Vishal’s upcoming untitled project which is being directed by Thu Pa Saravanan.