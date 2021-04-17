Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh‘s A love story that is filled with fun! Dil Hai Deewana Video Song is an interesting scenario and looks that match the energy and vibe of the romantic dance number. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents Bhushan Kumar’s Dil Hai Deewana in the voice of Darshan Raval and Zara Khan, Dil Hai Deewana Video music by Tanishk Bagchi; lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. The Dil Hai Deewana Video song features Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The video is written and directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru.

Arjun Kapoor says, “I had a blast with Rakul Preet Singh while filming the song ‘Dil Hai Deewana’.It’s an out-and-out dance track with a very fun vibe, which directors Radhika-Vinay aptly captured. When it comes to music, Bhushan Kumar has always worked towards giving fantastic music and I definitely think ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ will be one such go-to party song for people.”

Rakul Preet Singh, “’Dil Hai Deewana’ gave Arjun and I the opportunity to work again after Sardar Ka Grandson and it’s always fun working with Arjun Kapoor. Dil Hai Deewana song is very energetic, peppy and we had a great time shooting for it.” Watch Dil Hai Deewana Video Song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.