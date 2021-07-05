Advertisement

Abhishek Pictures Released Devil – The British Secret Agent Title Announcement Teaser. Kalyan Ram underwent a remarkable transformation to play the British Secret Agent and his dressing and look are in perfect sync with the trend in the ’40s. The Devil’s first look poster seems to be from a high intense action sequence since we can see injuries to Kalyan Ram and he holds a short gun in his hand.

The Devil – The British Secret Agent story dates back to 1945 and is set in the backdrop of Madras Residency Of British India. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is in the trap of love and disloyalty and the dark mystery he tries to resolve has the potential to change the course of history.

Devil – The British Secret Agent

The Pan India film has a story by Srikanth Vissa, while Abhishek Nama will produce it on the Abhishek Pictures banner. Harshavardhan Rameshwar scores music for the flick.