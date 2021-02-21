Home Entertainment Devi Sri Prasad Received Surprise Gift & Appreciation letter from Megastar Chiranjeevi
Devi Sri Prasad Received Surprise Gift & Appreciation letter from Megastar Chiranjeevi

Tollywood Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad Received Surprise Gift and Appreciation Letter from Megastar Chiranjeevi

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad Received Surprise Gift and Appreciation letter from Megastar Chiranjeevi, DSP took Social Media to share the news on same and wrote: OMG! This MEGA GIFT & LETTER frm 1 & Only MEGASTAR Dearest @KChiruTweets Sir made my DAY & YEAR, I made a Video 2 share it with U all coz a Tweet cant do Justice, Lov U Chiru Sir. Always.

