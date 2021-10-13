Advertisement

It’s the new Superman who has rocked the world of DC Comics fans in an overwhelming and wonderful way. On Monday, DC Comics Reveals Superman Character is Bisexual. Son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Jon will be depicted as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He will be seen as falling for a reporter of the same gender named Jay Nakamura. Like father, like son!

The storyline will be a part of the new comic series ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El‘ as Jon Kent succeeds his father Clark as Superman. Apart from this, DC Comics simply chose the perfect day to announce the news as Monday happened to be National Coming Out Day, a day celebrated in the US to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ communities.

The writer for the new comic series, Tom Taylor, shared a glimpse of one of the illustrations where Superman can be seen kissing Jay Nakamura. “Our #Superman comes out. Happy #ComingOutDay,” Taylor wrote in the caption.

DC Comics Reveals Superman Character is Bisexual:

Another official Twitter profile of DC Comics shared an adorable moment between the young couple and we just can’t keep calm.

Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter 💙 Learn more about the story to come in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5: https://t.co/bUQAsos68o #DCPride pic.twitter.com/wfQPc3CEVD — Superman (@DCSuperman) October 11, 2021

“It struck me that it would be a real missed opportunity if we replaced Clark Kent with another straight white savior,” Taylor told the BBC. He further shed light on the fact that DC was already planning to bring about a change in the sexual orientation of Superman and Taylor simply gelled with their ideas with his own inputs.