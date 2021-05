Dakkshi Guttikonda is another new heroine who will be introduced to the Telugu audience through Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘CoronaVirus’ movie. ‘CoronaVirus’ is the first film in the South to excel in modeling. RGV released Dakkshi Guttikonda Hot Photoshoot Stills.

Actress Dakkshi Guttikonda Hot Photoshoot Stills: