By Theprimetalks

D company movie online on spark ott

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma’s D Company Movie Online in HD Streaming on Spark OTT from May 15 will be available in Telugu and Hindi, Ashwat Kanth Sharma in the lead role, RGV’s D Company film will showcase the true story behind India’s biggest underworld enterprise, D Company, a Mumbai-based underworld gang headed by Dawood Ibrahim and is set in 1980-82.

Ram Gopal Varma’s D Company Movie story of how Dawood Ibrahim grew up to be a gangster in a short time. The story is about how Dawood Ibrahim (Ashwat Kanth) worked under his brother Shabir Ibrahim and eliminated some of the big heads of Mumbai and become a famous name in the underworld.

Watch D Company Movie Online 

Who interested in the underworld, as well as Ram Gopal Varma fans should watch D Company. RGV Mark is not to be missed anywhere and the D Company Movie goes on interestingly throughout.

