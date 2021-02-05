Creative, budget-friendly carpet trends

Carpets provide comfort, warmth, to protect floorings from wear and tear & for home decor as well. They can light up a room instantly and convert a boring four-walled space into an interesting cosy place to rest. Everybody has a different taste, choice and style of living and so is their choice of choosing a carpet for them.

We have witnessed many changing trends in the carpet designs over the years. From the ancient handwork and traditional designs to modern-day abstract prints, from vibrant and bold colours to soothing greys, we can see that there has been a great shift in design and material for carpets.

Vikas Gupta, CEO, Greyweave.com lists four most creative and budget-friendly carpet trends to look for to stay with today’s trend:-

1) Earthly or Neutral tones

In today’s fast-paced lifestyles, people have shifted their carpet colour choices more towards earthy or neutral tones, which could provide a soothing or calming effect to their minds when they look around. In many offices, we can find neutral colour carpet floorings such as grey or mud brown. We can also opt for such earthly tones for offices or living rooms to get a calming effect.

2) Use of Eco-Friendly Materials

Sustainable development is the need of the hour and this is the reason why there has been an increase in the demand for carpets made from eco-friendly or natural fibres. Carpets made from jute, wool, sisal, etc. or those made from recycled materials are much promoted nowadays. We can also play some role to keep our environment healthy by knowing about the carpet material before making a purchase & choosing eco-friendly ones.

3) Bright Colours

If you are not a neutral tone lover or want to make any area of a room to be vibrant to lift your mood up or make your carpet a home decor element, you can play with bright colours. Choose vibrant and bright colours wisely for your carpet that goes with the theme of the room including the colour of walls and furniture. Go sportive to create a joyful vibe in your room.

4) Play with Patterns

If you are looking for something not so minimalistic then go for patterns. Patterns can never go out of trend. You can choose from a wide variety of patterns including different geometric shapes, chevron, stripes, animal prints or floral prints. There is a lot to choose from patterns. Patterned carpets are always versatile to decorate your home or offices.