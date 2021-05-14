Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor tops The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2021 List, Forbes released its annual ranking of the world’s Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2021, with UFC’s Conor McGregor leading the way with $180 million in earnings over the last 12 months. Two soccer stars Barcelona’s Lionel Messi ($130M) and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo ($120M) were second and third, followed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($107.5M) and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ($96.5M).

The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes 2021:

🥊 Conor McGregor: $180 million. ⚽️ Lionel Messi: $130 million. ⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo: $120 million. 🏈 Dak Prescott: $107.5 million. 🏀 LeBron James: $96.5 million. ⚽️ Neymar: $95 million. 🎾 Roger Federer: $90 million. 🏁 Lewis Hamilton: $82 million. 🏈 Tom Brady: $76 million. 🏀 Kevin Durant: $75 million.

While the majority of Conor McGregor’s earnings came from the sale of his whiskey brand, he also earned $22 million in an appearance at UFC 257 in January. In compiling their on-field earning figures, Forbes used a methodology that accounted for all prize money, salaries, and bonuses in a period spanning from May 1, 2020, to May 1, 2021.