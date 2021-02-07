Congress workers asked to work hard for party’s victory in MLC polls

Telangana Congress leaders have called upon the party workers to strive hard for the party’s victory in the upcoming elections in the State. A meeting was organized here on Sunday to deliberate on the measures to strengthen the party and to prepare the cadres for the upcoming Legislative Council and Khammam Municipal elections. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, its working president Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Sreenivasan Krishnan, the party Telangana in-charge for Manickam Tagore and others attended the meeting.

The party leaders held meetings with the District Congress Committee presidents, Khammam Municipal Corporation booth committee leaders, and discussed the strategies for the ensuing Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar- Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy Graduates MLC Constituencies elections.

Tagore directed the state Congress leaders to appoint committees at booth level, division, and Mandal level as soon as possible so as to streamline the functioning of the party, which has been facing a series of electoral setbacks in the state.

Vikramarka assured the party workers that the party leadership would stand by them. Hoping that Congress would win ensuing elections he urged the cadres to keep aside the differences among them and collectively work for the party’s victory. Uttam Kumar Reddy hit out at the BJP government at the Centre saying it was working against the interests of the public and meted out injustice to Telangana in the recent budget.

Anticipating that Congress would come to power in 2023, he cautioned the police officials whom he accused of foisting false cases against Congress leaders. After coming to power police officers who troubled the party leaders would be punished, he said. Senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Renuka Chowdary, P Balram Naik, and others were present.