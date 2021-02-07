Home News Congress workers asked to work hard for party’s victory in MLC polls
NewsTelangana

Congress workers asked to work hard for party’s victory in MLC polls

By Theprimetalks

-

Khammam: congress workers asked to work hard for party’s victory

Telangana Congress leaders have called upon the party workers to strive hard for the party’s victory in the upcoming elections in the State. A meeting was organized here on Sunday to deliberate on the measures to strengthen the party and to prepare the cadres for the upcoming Legislative Council and Khammam Municipal elections. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, its working president Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Sreenivasan Krishnan, the party Telangana in-charge for Manickam Tagore and others attended the meeting.

The party leaders held meetings with the District Congress Committee presidents, Khammam Municipal Corporation booth committee leaders, and discussed the strategies for the ensuing Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar- Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy Graduates MLC Constituencies elections.

Tagore directed the state Congress leaders to appoint committees at booth level, division, and Mandal level as soon as possible so as to streamline the functioning of the party, which has been facing a series of electoral setbacks in the state.

Vikramarka assured the party workers that the party leadership would stand by them. Hoping that Congress would win ensuing elections he urged the cadres to keep aside the differences among them and collectively work for the party’s victory. Uttam Kumar Reddy hit out at the BJP government at the Centre saying it was working against the interests of the public and meted out injustice to Telangana in the recent budget.

Anticipating that Congress would come to power in 2023, he cautioned the police officials whom he accused of foisting false cases against Congress leaders. After coming to power police officers who troubled the party leaders would be punished, he said. Senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Renuka Chowdary, P Balram Naik, and others were present.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Youth climbs cell tower in Karimnagar to protest against girlfriend’s parents

Theprimetalks - 0
Close on the heels of a farmer climbing an overhead tank, a 20-year-old youth climbed a cell tower in Ganneruvaram Mandal headquarters on Sunday...
Read more
News

TSRTC issues Guidelines Ensuring Job Security for Employees

Theprimetalks - 0
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has issued fresh guidelines for its employees, standardasing and rationalising the system of dealing with offences and...
Read more
News

Nagarjuna Sagar people have opportunity to show gratitude to KCR: Gutha

Theprimetalks - 0
Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Sunday said the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency have an opportunity to express their...
Read more
News

I will be CM for next 10 years: KCR

Theprimetalks - 0
Putting an end to speculation about leadership change in Telangana State, TRS president, and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday made it clear...
Read more
News

Man Ends life in Agriculture field in Sangareddy

Theprimetalks - 0
Sanagreddy: Mohammad Iliyas (28), who left his home in Sadasivpet on Saturday night, was found hanging from a tree in an agriculture field on...
Read more
News

Played a Decisive role in Telangana Movement: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Theprimetalks - 0
Recalling the days during the movement for separate Statehood for Telangana, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Sunday...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.