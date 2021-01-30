In a major political embarrassment for the Congress Party leader Prakash Rathod was caught Caught Watching Porn on his mobile phone in the Karnataka legislative council on Friday. the Video Footage captured by some camerapersons showed Prakash Rathod watching porn, but her later told the media that he wasn’t browsing on the internet but simply deleting unwanted messages.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Prakash Rathod said he was looking for information stored on his mobile phone for a question to be posed to the government during Question Hour and was deleting certain contents that he had received, as the storage was full. “I was looking for information. As there were too many messages, I was deleting a few as my phone storage was full. I don’t know what the media is showing,” he said.

As per some Kannada News channels, Congress Leader Prakash Rathod was watching pornographic content during proceedings in the legislative council. The News channels also aired a video that shows Prakash Rathod scrolling through some visual content during the proceedings.

This isn’t the first incident of legislators watching porn in the Assembly. In 2012, three ministers were allegedly caught on camera watching porn on their smartphones while the House was in session.