CM KCR to chair TRS State executive committee meeting on Sunday

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the party’s State executive committee meeting to be held at Telangana Bhavan on February 7. Issues pertaining to the party membership renewal, appointments of the party committees from village level to the State level, the election of the party President, the party’s annual meeting scheduled on April 27, and other institutional issues, will be discussed at length.

The meeting will be attended by the Telangana State Committee members, along with the Ministers, the Parliament members, Legislative Assembly and Council members, State-level Corporations’ chairpersons, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, municipal mayors, chairpersons of District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCB), and presidents of District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMS).