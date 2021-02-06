Class 10 student hangs self after teacher scolds him in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student died, allegedly by suicide, in his house at Chellapur village of Kulakacherla mandal in Vikarabad district on Friday. Police say he was depressed after his school teacher admonished him asking not to attend classes at the school.

A suicide note purportedly written by the student, Mukesh, was recovered from the house in which he said he was taking the drastic step because the teacher Ramesh had asked him not to attend classes.

The teacher had asked Mukesh to attend classes by watching TV at his house and also allegedly threatened him saying he would beat him if he reached the school. People in the village were also asking him why he was not going to school.

“Ramesh sir, please take care of my parents,” Mukesh wrote in the note, also holding the teacher responsible for his death. Based on a complaint from the boy’s father, the police have booked a case and are investigating.

