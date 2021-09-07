Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela released Aadhi Pinishetty’s Clap movie teaser and also sent his best wishes to the whole team of this sports drama. The Clap teaser starts off by showcasing Aadhi Pinishetty running on the track. Although he is very much talented, his angry behavior upsets the officials. Even his love track with Akshansha Singh looks fresh and interesting. But at the end, the Clap movie teaser ends with a huge twist showcasing Aadhi Pinishetty watching the movie having only one leg.

Being an inspirational sports drama, Clap Movie is directed by Prithivi Adithya and has Aadhi Pinishetty, Aakanksha Singh, Krisha Kurup, Nasser, Prakash Raj, and Mime Gopi in pivotal roles. The clap movie is produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji (Sarvanth Ram Creations) and M Rajasekhar Reddy (Shri Shirdi Sai Movies) in association with IB Karthikeyan under the Big Print Pictures and Shri Shiridi Sai Movies banners.



Watch Clap Movie Teaser in Telugu:

Clap is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and has music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The shooting of this movie is completed and the release date will be announced shortly.

