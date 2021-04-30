Cinema Bandi Trailer: Everyone is A Filmmaker At Heart

Netflix Released Cinema Bandi Trailer, The Film Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the Telugu movie tells the story of an auto-rickshaw driver turned filmmaker and operates on the basic idea that ‘everyone is a filmmaker at heart’. It’s set in a small village in a border town between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The villagers find a camera that someone left behind in an auto, and set out to make a film.

In an endearing display of innocence coupled with the zeal to learn something new, a ‘film crew’ forms and the shooting begins. In one scene, a man explains to the other that the foam cover for the shotgun mic mounted on the camera is actually a place to wipe the sweat off their palms while shooting. In a hilarious turn of events, the crew is faced with a mammoth task- finding their heroine- and to that goal, they offer the role to almost every woman they see.

Towards the end of the Cinema Bandi trailer, we see that the original owners of the camera are looking for it, determined to go back with the camera no matter what. On the other hand, the amateur crew continues to work together on the film they believe will save their drought-stricken village.