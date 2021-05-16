Cinema Bandi Movie Starring Sandeep Varanasi, Vikas Vasistha, Rag Mayur, and Sindhu Sreenivasa in lead roles and Directed by Praveen Kandregula has Direct OTT Release on Netflix. Watch Cinema Bandi Movie Online in HD Streaming now on Netflix. Cinema Bandi is about an auto driver who finds a camera. He decides to make a film and makes his auto into a caravan.

He meets his villager friend who is a photographer for marriages. He also meets an old man and takes his support to pen the script for his film. The village barber Maridesh Babu is the hero and casts vegetable vendor Manga (Uma Yaluvalli) as the heroine of his movie and Cinema Bandi is loaded with pure fun and is shot in real locales.

Watch Cinema Bandi Movie Online on Netflix

How did Veerababu and his team, who do not even know the difference between costumes and shot, make the film? What problems did they face in the process of making the film? How did the people of their village help them? What’s the mystery behind the DSLR camera? Did Veerababu and Ganapathi finally make the film they wanted or not? to Know Watch Cinema Bandi Movie Online Streaming now on Netflix.